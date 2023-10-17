Last week, Jada Pinkett Smith dropped the bombshell news that she and Will Smith have been secretly separated since 2016. The actress made the revelation to Hoda Kotb while promoting her upcoming memoir, Worthy. While Jada made it a point to note that she’s not technically divorced from Will, at Kotb’s pressing, she did confirm that their separation was basically like a divorce. The two were living separate lives to the point where Jada was surprised when Will referred to her as “my wife” after slapping Chris Rock.

“We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Jada told Kotb about the infamous Oscars moment.

Well, there’s been a development. You see, actually, Will and Jada are back together. Surely, this must’ve occurred very recently because why else would Jada have spent all last week saying she and Will were separated? This had to have happened yesterday, right? Try immediately after the Oscars.

During a live event in New York on Monday night, Jada informed the audience that seeing Will slap Chris Rock rekindled their marriage within minutes.

Via Variety:

“When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?’” Jada said. “I was like, I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side.”

Jada doubled down on those remarks during an interview with Stephen Colbert, who asked if Will is her husband or now her former husband.

“That’s still my man. That’s still my man,” Jada said before referring to Will as her “dude” and “right hand” before asserting that they’re “life partners.”

You can watch Jada’s The Late Show appearance below:

(Via Variety, Huffington Post)