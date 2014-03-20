Will 'Titanfall 2' Come To The PS4?

Titanfall did its job: The game sold units and more importantly, sold Xbox Ones. So a sequel is not a surprise… and PS4 players might be able to join in on the fun.
According to Gamespot, Titanfall 2 is underway, and EA’s paying the bills:
The option to land Titanfall 2 was based on the performance of the original, our source said. Terms of EA’s agreement to publish Titanfall 2 are not clear, so we don’t know yet if PlayStation and/or Nintendo fans will get a crack at the rumored next game in the series.
Honestly, a multiplatform release seems more likely than not. Titanfall was profitable before it even shipped a unit: While obviously the exact numbers aren’t available, Microsoft paid EA a boatload of cash to ensure Titanfall never appears on the PS4. It’s likely Microsoft paid EA the estimated loss in PS4 sales, and even if the game is only a relatively modest success, that’s still a lot of cash.
But it’s doubtful Microsoft will pay that much twice. Titanfall is undeniably a system seller, but Microsoft has poured a staggering amount of money into first-party development, which is beginning to pay off with games like Project Spark, and really Titanfall was to buy time for Microsoft’s other development teams to get up to speed. Similarly, the PS4 has taken an early lead that may make the platform too tempting for EA to pass up that much money.
Besides, third-party publishers simply can’t afford not to release multiplatform games. So, yeah, expect Titanfall 2 to be a party for everybody.
People said the same about the original Mass Effect as well, look how that turned out.
This is a different situation: There’s way more cash involved, and a more restrictive contract.
Yet Mass Effect Trilogy DID come out on PS3, albeit far later. I suspect the work required to bring ME1’s assets into a better and more functional version of UE3 was just as much of a factor as the MS deal; remember how busted that game was on 360 in terms of texture loading among other things? Early UE3 games on PS3 were arguably worse.
please come to ps4
NopEA.
Titanfall 2 will absolutely be cross platform. Taking bets now.
I would say EA is not too keen on this deal no matter how much cash Microsoft throws at them, because their shareholders dont give a rat’s ass about exclusivity, they want to get their IPs into as many hands as possible not just the 5 million or so Xbones that have been sold.
I would even venture to say that exclusivity on Xbone meant they HAD to make a 360 version since 80 Million 360’s world wide > 5 Million Xbones.
I would be genuinely shocked if Titanfall 2 wasn’t next-gen from the ground up and the only way to really make profit on that will be to have it on both major next-gen platforms.