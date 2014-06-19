UPDATE: Everybody Freak Out Because The Mainstream Media Has Discovered The Sexy Mugshot Guy
Four men with guns were arrested in Stockton, California yesterday in an Operation Ceasefire sweep, and when the Stockton Police Department posted on Facebook the mugshot photo of one of the men apprehended, 30-year-old Jeremy Meeks, women promptly freaked the f*ck out as if Channing Tatum had showed up at their house to personally deliver an advanced copy of the new Fifty Shades of Grey movie in his underwear. (I know, he’s not even in that movie, just roll with it.) In less than 24 hours, the photo has racked up over 9,700 “likes” and at the time of this writing, 2441 comments.
Most of the comments can most accurately be summed up as the yellow happy face emoji with hearts popping out of the eyes, but this Redditor conveniently put together the following photo collage highlighting some of the best ones:
Not gonna lie, the dude seriously is one good looking man. And why let men have all the fun — ladies like attractive convicts, too! I mean, thank god he’s not a rapist or anything because then I would have to weep for my gender, but what’s a little gun running between friends? Plus I’m pretty sure that it’s impossible to be a bad person with eyes that pretty. No really, I think I saw it on a science program on PBS one time.
why chose a life of crime when he could be a model any day. idiot
Or found a sugar mama
He’ll be in Expendables 4.
Maybe he never thought he could and maybe facebook just made him love himself and maybe soon he’ll walk down a catwalk in leather chaps and we’ll all be better off.
@margaritamaria …your comment reminded me of Zoolander: “A Model, Idiot”.
If he was that smart to be a model, he wouldn’t be a criminal.
Does the tear drop tattoo mean he’s killed somebody?
Or lost someone. Seriously.
Being in Stockton, either of those are a high possibility. That place is no joke. A friend of the family had a son who was killed in some gang shit right after he finished high school.
“tall dark and handsome. just the way i like it” his cellmate whispers into his ears…
With DSLs like that he’s bound to be claimed quickly by the king dingaling.
Dem cheekbones tho
I mean… he is really handsome. Dos eyes an dat lips an dos cheeks. But for real he’ll get out of jail and change careers and hopefully he’ll soon be playing “handsome thug #1” on CSI by the fall.
Dos cheeks, daumn.
How popular will he be?
The “My husband” line from the collage was from approximately 849548503 inmates.
Why exactly are Police Departments posting mugshots on Facebook? That seems a little odd, is it a regular practice?
Operation Ceasefire? More like Operation Heartbreaker. Amiriteorwhat?
If looking good is a crime then this guy’s one strike away from a life sentence.
Wanted for stealing hearts.
Cues up “Pussy Bandit” by Mystikal.
But seriously this is the man of Omar’s dreams.
Guaranteed modeling contract in 5-life.
I bet he has a fat butt.
It is stockton after all the city is full of convicts who blames the women?
Stone cold psycho. Go ahead ladies. I know you can save him.
Aint no one gonna save him from taking it in the ass.
That photo, along with all the comments that get the most facebook likes, should be made into like, motivation posters on the walls of elemntary and high schools to help nerdy boys realize that they ain’t gonna get girls to like them by being nice, funny,, or talented.
The comments on the mugshot pics I’ve seen from men and women both prove one thing indisputably:
Most people are crazy, stupid, or both.
As soon as someone chooses to become a criminal, they become so unattractive it’s ridiculous. This twat may have committed an offence that has had a dramatic effect on an innocent person’s life. You’re a fool if you fall for those lying eyes.
Neck tattoos are always the sign of a good decision maker.
I usually don’t say this , but when I do it’s true
“He’s gonna get so raped”
The inmates at Federal Pound Me In The Ass Prison are soooooooo lucky.