UPDATE: Everybody Freak Out Because The Mainstream Media Has Discovered The Sexy Mugshot Guy

Four men with guns were arrested in Stockton, California yesterday in an Operation Ceasefire sweep, and when the Stockton Police Department posted on Facebook the mugshot photo of one of the men apprehended, 30-year-old Jeremy Meeks, women promptly freaked the f*ck out as if Channing Tatum had showed up at their house to personally deliver an advanced copy of the new Fifty Shades of Grey movie in his underwear. (I know, he’s not even in that movie, just roll with it.) In less than 24 hours, the photo has racked up over 9,700 “likes” and at the time of this writing, 2441 comments.

Most of the comments can most accurately be summed up as the yellow happy face emoji with hearts popping out of the eyes, but this Redditor conveniently put together the following photo collage highlighting some of the best ones:

Not gonna lie, the dude seriously is one good looking man. And why let men have all the fun — ladies like attractive convicts, too! I mean, thank god he’s not a rapist or anything because then I would have to weep for my gender, but what’s a little gun running between friends? Plus I’m pretty sure that it’s impossible to be a bad person with eyes that pretty. No really, I think I saw it on a science program on PBS one time.

