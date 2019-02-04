Instagram’s ‘World Record Egg’ Was Actually A Sly Mental Health PSA

Instagram/Uproxx

Remember that mystery Instagram post that pictured a lone brown egg we told you about a while ago? Well as it turns out, it wasn’t just a hilarious troll to beat out Kylie Jenner’s record for most-liked post. The egg, which featured the caption, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this” got more than 52 million likes and 10 million followers and was verified almost immediately. The mystery owners of the account have been posting eggs every couple of days, with the egg gradually becoming more and more cracked, until two days ago when the egg appeared with all of the accrued cracks and football stitching on it, with a caption that reads, “The wait is over. All will be revealed this Sunday following the Super Bowl.. Watch it first, only on @hulu.”

What may have looked like a setup for a cheesy ad or promotion from Hulu actually turned out to be a setup for a PSA about mental health awareness, specifically associated with the pressure of social media, and “We got this” is an encouragement to those dealing with mental health issues — not a rallying cry to get a world record.

The ad was a great way to get people’s attention and one of the better parts of the entire Super Bowl circus. The ad points people to talkingegg.info where it provides mental health links in various countries.