Some people out there want to achieve some sort of world record (why not!) but they simply do not have any talent. Yes, you could get a record for spinning large hula hoops or eating a part of the world’s largest pizza but that requires some skill. Owning a dog that is just too old and stubborn to die? That’s a blessing.

Bobi was declared the World’s Oldest Dog last year, before passing away in October at age 31. But that poor dog might have been lied to, because he might not actually be the world’s oldest dog, and his veterinarians weren’t convinced. This is the biggest news in dog drama since Clifford got CGI-ed.

According to Leonel Costa, Bobi’s owner, some veterinarians were upset that he was allegedly fed “human food” rather than pet food, and didn’t believe that he was really that old. A spokesperson from Guinness said, “While our review is ongoing, we have decided to temporarily pause applications on both the record titles for oldest dog living and (oldest dog) ever until all of our findings are in place and have been communicated.”

An investigation from Wired in December stated that Bobi had only been formally registered in the Portuguese government’s pet database since July 2022, even though Costa registered the dog as having been born in 1992. There was no other proof of the dog’s birth date.

In a statement (via AP) Costa defended his pup, and said that Guinness World Records had spent a year checking the record claim.

The worst part about all of this? These dogs have no idea what’s going on. You can’t even try to explain it to them, they just don’t understand because they don’t speak human English. So they’ll be fine as long as they get a little treat.

(Via Reuters)