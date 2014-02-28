28 Reasons Why Black History Month 2014 Was The Absolute Worst Ever!

Black History Month founder Carter G. Woodson is spinning in his grave right now. We know it. Because 2014 has brought us what may be the worst Black History Month ever. From Michael Dunn to Nicki Minaj to stolen barbecue ribs, these have been some trying 28 days. In case you’ve tried to block it all from your memories, here are 28 reasons this has been the worst Black History Month in recent memory.
1. George Zimmerman Celebrity Boxing Starring DMX
Speaking of murderers: George Zimmerman is apparently a celebrity now. He’s going to do celebrity boxing and his possible opponent will be none other than Earl Simmons. If this ever comes true, it will be a nightmare.
2. The MLK Family Feud
Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy can’t be tarnished. But dammit if his family isn’t trying. His son has tried to sell the late Dr.’s Nobel prize and a few other of his memorabilia. This, of course, has led to a nasty family feud that nobody wants to see. Ugh.
3. Boosie Not Getting Out
Picture it: NBA All Star Weekend in New Orleans. The entire hip-hop world in attendance wearing all of their chains and their best outfits with leather sleeves. A darkly tinted SUV pulls up to a post-dunk contest party, and out jumps Torrence Hatch, loose as a goose, with a fade so perfect that Andis had to have created a special pair of clippers just for the joyous occasion. But alas, it was not to be.
After several reports from very reliable sources like Bun B, and Boosie’s own brother, indicated that Boosie would hit the bricks in time for this year’s All Star festivities, the federal government apparently had other ideas. Hopefully, he gets out before the Ides of March. Until then we here at TSS are still screaming “Free Boosie!”
4. Marcus Smart Vs. Jeff Orr
Jeff Orr said something to Marcus Smart towards the end of February 8’s Oklahoma State/Texas Tech game. Whatever was spewed was enough to incite Smart to step in Orr’s face and shove him. The act dominated sports headlines for a few days and the same song and dance about players, etiquette and the underlying issue of race reared its ugly head all over again. The travesty here is that people like Jeff Orr can yell whatever racial epithet they want at athletes like Smart and it’s the victim of the slur that gets the penalty. Good to know.
5. Nicki Minaj Calls Malcolm X A Lookin A$$ N****
Nicki was doing everything right. She was putting her goods on display. She was rapping like a mother*cker. She even showed her natural hair. But then she took to Instagram to portray the iconic image of Malcolm X looking out the window with the title “Lookin A$$ N****.” Then she apologized for you all being idiots. Sounds about right.
6. Wale’s God-Awful All-Star Performance
Proof that all Black people are not wizards at the game of basketball. The funniest moment of this year’s All Star Weekend took place on Friday night during the Celebrity Game. Wale was so bad (HOW BAD IS HE) his basketball skills make his spoken word feats make him sound like the second coming of Gil Scott Heron.
7. Rick Ross Vs. Grammar
We’ve typed “misconfusion” 100 times and each time we get the red squiggly line underneath. That’s bullsh*t, Ross. Just like him attempting to imply he and Jeezy never truly had any bad blood between each other.
We were born at night, Ricky. Not last night. And for the record, the only rappers we respect who can make up their own words are Cam’ron and E-40.
Wow…this all happened in February? Damn. I kind of like ‘The Servant’ though. Sounds a little corny but it’s nice seeing a superstar trying to be humble.
“2-28: SLAVERY!!!!!!” I love that sketch so much. And Ms. Zamata is doing a good job.
18. Black History Gets Ignored On ‘Jeopardy’
Dead ass, I was actually watching this episode and when Trebeck was presenting the categories, I knew no one would attempt to answer it.
What’s worse? For the questions that were asked, only one was answered correctly.
That is ridiculous
Shea Butter twitter/tumblr is the worst.
I kinda am sad that you would feel that 22 is a loss for black people. Promoting and embracing black culture should and must be inclusive, not excluding. I mean, that’s the whole point of it.
As for the rest of this list, yeah this is pretty terrible. Just the fact that Zimmerman made his stunt “coincidentally” in february and the media had the lack of class to support it just shows how America is fucked up. I optimisticaly think that it would never happen where I live.
Yo every single one of these things would’ve made for a great post on its own. So many things I wanna comment on and spew hatred at all in one post. Rage overload!!!
I never heard of the dude shooting the 15yr old for throwing eggs. I’m kinda mad that story was ignored, I wonder if the shooter was white would there be a lot of fake/real outrage? Since it was black on black i didn’t hear about it anywhere.
I agree & think that is why the story got ignored, cause it was black on black.
Pretty f’d up really; White people still running the country with a Black president.
This is just SAD!!! and it’s crazy how wale is this HUGE ASS sports fanatic and have the nerve to play like that come on son
Wait, of all those ridiculous instances, that’s the one that got you heated lol? I’m with you, didn’t he say something about his game being like Gilbert Arenas? Must’ve meant the post-knee surgery, bought out by the Orlando Magic version smh.
Wait, of all those ridiculous instances, that’s the one that got you heated lol?
Jeez. You act like all black people in America live their lives based off of what stupid people do on TV. I never just walk up to a random old black guy and start talking to him about Marcus Smart. That nigga might not even know who Marcus Smart is or what March Madness is.
Y’all really shouldn’t think this way about us. Our lives don’t revolve around this shit. Trayvon was an asshole kid who picked a fight with a random dude. If Zimmerman was black and that shit happened on the southside, he would’ve still gotten shot.
Trayvon was a what? OK, Fuck You, bra
Fuck what had become of black history month. When it was started, it was a celebration of what was currently being done in the advancement of black people. Now we have people praising the same three people for 28-29 days. What about that 14 year old who already got her bachelors degree or that kid who has already started a million dollar company? They should be getting praised too.
I can’t be the only person who cringed when Jim Crow Chris/Cliff Paul tossed umbrellas to the white folks in that State Farm Commercial. Talk about magical Negros….[www.youtube.com].
i think its entirely possible that you ARE the only person who cringed at that.
[msn.foxsports.com]
What a month smh, I guess Michael Sam coming out and Jason Collins being the first active player was a small win, they broke huge barriers as black men (hard enough as it is). Still doesn’t even come close to canceling out all the Ls we took.
Hold up now TSS… Y’all starting to sound like the hip hop Buzzfeed with this post.
Not to mention 2 incidents at Ole Miss… 1. James Meredith statue being vandalized by a white frat and 2. Black chick walking to her car from work study gets beer thrown on her and called a stupid aggin as the truck speeds off…
One more honorable mention…. Arizona writing new Jim Crow laws and getting reprimanded by the NFL. I know the state is focusing on gay people and immigrants now but this is only to test people’s reactions. Soon they’ll get back to focusing on black ppl. MESSAGE!
Arizona just hates Mexicans and gays
WALE can’t never catch a break man.
That newscaster dude was like ‘and my favorite rapper Wall-E…’
Other Newscaster: Wale, he’s from DC
Re: #25. Can we talk about this for a second? Exactly what makes it okay to just FIND shit to be offended about? Plus, the chick next to Pharrell is black…but apparently she’s not “black enough”? As if people aren’t insulting light-skin folks enough for that (I would know).
Lastly: No shade thrown towards Pharrell but…is he really that dude for you? You were counting on him to make some sort of statement rather than some catchy, well-produced feel-good music? Unrealistic expectations cause people a LOT of problems.
We live in a society of offend-aholics. They’re addicted to being offended, watch a movie not for enjoyment but to see what can offend them. Those ppl can’t even watch comedians.
The social justice warriors are way too vocal. We live in an age where if one person thinks something is offensive, we have to acknowledge it and respond to it.
Kudos to P for not backing down though. It’s his album cover, he can do whatever he wants with it. Now if people would get mad about their favorite rapper and the lack of dark skinned women in their music videos, they’d be in the right ball park.
14. Black Chicago Congressman Shoots 100 Pornos In Zimbabwe
“You’ve managed to one-up both Florida and Arizona in the no-way-this-can-happen-in-2014 race.”
Whoa, whoa, whoa, let’s not count out Arizona just yet. We got 10 more months left to continue fucking up the future by embracing the worst parts of the past.