Would Batman Be Taken Out By A Sniper? Let’s Discuss

Being a nerd, I participate in a lot of arguments about which superhero would win in a fight. And, inevitably, there’s always some guy who blunders into the argument and says the following “Any superhero could be taken out by a sniper.” But is that actually true? Let’s put it to the test.
Why Batman?
I’m picking Batman because he’s the most “realistic” superhero. Let’s face it, you can insist until you’re blue in the face a sniper could take down Superman with a Kryptonite bullet or something, but he’s super-fast, has super senses, and can shoot lasers out of his eyes. There’s no realistic scenario where a guy with a rifle wins.
Batman’s just a highly trained guy in body armor, and doesn’t have bulletproof skin or a rock allergy. That said, though, if we’re being realistic about Batman, we have to be realistic about the sniper.
Boom, Headshot. Except Not.
First of all, for the purposes of this argument, let’s say a sniper has all the toys; the fancy scopes, the latest gear, all of it. So he’s got that in his corner. Let’s also assume he’s the absolute top shot. So he has the best possible odds of hitting Batman. We’re also assuming he’s not Deadshot, who, yes, has never killed Batman and yes, is the best shot in the DC Universe. That should tell you how tough this is.
Sniper Guy up above is essentially assuming that sniping in real life is like sniping in video games, which it decidedly isn’t. Snipers are what happens when you turn physics into a martial art, but it’s incredibly complicated to kill someone at a distance with a rifle.
A bullet is a light, small object going very fast in one direction, and as a result, putting it exactly where you want it, even from a short distance, is a lot harder than it looks. The further away you get, the more complicated it gets; the weather, the raw physics, and a litany of other factors go into making any shot, and more often than not, a real-life sniper does not take the shot.
This is also why snipers rarely go for a head shot; the center mass is where all those squishy organs are, and they make a better target. The goal isn’t an instant kill, just a kill. Whether it’s massive organ damage or blood loss, they’re not picky.
You Don’t Get A Second Shot
So could our top sniper take Batman? Well, maybe. Here’s the fundamental problem; Batman’s a city rodent, and sniping in an urban environment adds another layer of complication to an already tricky problem. Either you’ve got to find an open space where he’s consistently holding still or moving through, and the fact that he likes to hide in darkness adds still another problem to the mix.
There are also a lot of cops and vigilantes running around Gotham, not to mention an elaborate private surveillance apparatus, so our sniper has to get into position without attracting any attention. That’s a feat in of itself.
The next question is target motion; Batman tends to glide or swing from ropes, so he’s moving fast and hard to hit. He’s also wearing body armor, and before somebody objects that a .50 caliber round can punch through any body armor, not so much. Batman can afford the very, very best, and he’s got a research lab with a bottomless budget, so that bullet is not getting through. You might bust a few ribs, but that’s about it.
No, to take out Batman, our sniper has to get creative. Shooting Batman directly is just going to make him angry, but what about taking out his anchor point on a building as he swings through the air? A twenty story plunge would probably do Batman in pretty effectively, although he has survived them in the past. Similarly, if you could fire a specialty round, say, one full of poison gas or something corrosive, you could probably at the very least severely injure Batman.
But Do You Want To Take The Shot?
That said, if you miss… well, you’re screwed. Batman is, among many other things, a genius detective and an expert counter-sniper, for precisely these situations. He would find you, break your ribs, and hang you from a ledge.
And that’s really the best case scenario here. Batman has a lot of friends, and even if we’re being “realistic” and leaving the space aliens and psychics out of the mix, that means his entire family, all of whom he has trained to be Batman and have limitless funding, are now out to get you.
Even worse, you’d have the Joker on your ass. Sure, he’s got no superpowers, but he’s also a homicidal maniac. And nobody has ever been able to kill the Joker, even when they slice off his face.
So, a sniper might be able to kill Batman. But really, he or she would be better off just never taking the shot.
This…it’s…..it’s beautiful.
Why, thank you.
Hypothetical superhero arguments are what I live for. Keep these coming Dan. I will comment on every single one.
Oh, like anybody would waste a bullet on Stilt Man.
i agree with you dan, you also leave out that when batman isn’t moving he’s hiding in the shadows.
I believe this makes the snipers job that much more difficult.
If i had to play devils advocate however and step into the snipers shoes I would go for the legs and immobilize the batman, than go for the kill shot.
You can’t go for a support as you suggest, that’s even harder then a head shot and batman has lots of gas powered hooks to save him from a fall.
Batman must be injured before he can be killed every batman assassin should learn that.
That or I guess snipe Bruce Wayne a decidendly easier target
That would be the best way to do it, I suppose. On the other hand, I’m not sure you’d GET a second shot.
you made that point in the article and you are correct if you miss you are all sorts of screwed but if you can immobilize first and be ready to kill within 30-45 seconds you might be alright.
you would of course have to determine that batman is alone on this particular night.
Counter Question, if you were hired to kill the batman how do you think the best way to do it is? Assuming you had all the resources the batman does.
Set up around the Batsignal. Be patient. I’ve never understood why Batman would agree to something that says to all the bad guys “THIS IS MY EXACT LOCATION!”
@Precious_Roy Batman’s only real weakness as a fighter is that if you can get into his head, you can really mess with him, so I’d probably take that tack.
uncle phil i believe has the best route, rig the bat signal with c4. and for fucks sake stick around after the explosion to make sure you did the job right.
Dan, I don’t think that’s how Bain broke his spine. I think the best way to do it is to hire someone bigger and stronger then him to beat the shit out of him then shoot him in the mouth. Graphic but effective
sorry i meant Bane
@Precious_Roy If you reread Knightfall, you find that Bane spent MONTHS screwing with Batman’s mind, chipping away at his self-perception, ruining his focus and putting him on the back foot. It’s easy to forget Bane’s dangerous even when he’s not roided out.
I”VE BEEN DISCOVERED! I’M NOT AS GEEKY AS I LET ON, CHEESE IT!
@Precious_Roy Shoot him in the mouth? Motherfucker would catch that in his teeth like Bruce Leroy.
Why would you kill Bruce Wayne? Because he funds Batman? I’m sure he could get his money from somewhere else if Wayne bites it.
@Uncle Phil Counterpoint: the bad guys know that’s where Batman is going to be, and that’s why they stay away.
@MagSeven …Batman’s got that GLOW!
I think the biggest problem comes in the set up though. don’t you think batman would know some things up before the sniper can even calibrate his rifle? are we assuming this is a random, not premeditated sniping?
How about that time Batman and Robin were tied-up in that giant tea cup waiting for the water to boil? Couldn’t you just shoot ’em then?
If you knew ahead of time where they’d be, sure.
Well, yeah, but who the hell has time to track down all those villain lairs? There are a bazillion abandoned warehouses, factories and other industrial buildings in Gotham, they all have SOME theme or another that makes them perfect for a villain… man, Gotham needs to start dynamiting buildings.
@Dan Seitz Yeah, if you could figure that out, you could figure out Batman is Bruce Wayne, and just go after him at work or something. At least then he’s not swinging through the darkness.
Honestly, your best bet would be setting up like a metal storm canon thing ([www.youtube.com]) pointed at the roof where Bats goes to talk to Gordon when he lights the signal.
But there again, how are you going to sneak that thing into a location where it’d be effective?
I love Metal Storm. It’s like a children’s book, The Stapler That Wanted To Be A Gatling.
You mean the guy that pisses his pants?
[wac.450f.edgecastcdn.net]
Ever read “Empowered?” Adam Warren has a great bit about that.
Great article Dan! You’re right, the only winning move is not to play.
However, I would snipe out one of his peeps, starting with Dick Grayson on down. Batman would ruin your world, but at least you get the moral victory over him and sometimes that’s enough.
Well, not right now, he’s a superspy.
You mean Agent Grayson Agent of B.A.T.M.A.N.
I guess DC is pretty good at killing characters without snipers.
I’m sure if the sniper was charming enough and they had a lot in common Bats would go out with the sniper. I mean, he is kinda lonely in that dank cave.
1) Even if you shot out the rope he was swinging from, he always has a back-up. That’s Batman 101.
2) A headshot would be the -only- way to go. You’re right about the body armor, but the helmet isn’t that thick, and if you him in the jaw/mouth anyways, well….
3) We are all on a watchlist now for openly discussing sniping tactics.
Yeah, but a headshot drives down the odds of connecting exponentially. I agree a .50 cal spanging off your cowl is gonna lead to a bad time, especially a hundred feet in the air, but if you miss…
If you want to fuck with Batman, shoot him with something that gives him a lethal superpower that’s difficult to control. Hit him with a time release dosage that makes him the Human Bomb, then blow up a wall at Arkham 24 hours later. After he shatters the Scarecrow and Calendar Man into atoms, he might well kill himself out of frustration.
For many, many instances of Captian Boomerang and friends getting the shit kicked out of them check out Superior Foes of Spiderman, it’s really, really funny.
you guys are retarded. a depleted uranium bullet fired from a large sniper rifle will go threw a tank. it is also supersonic, so he won’t even hear it coming, hence he wouldn’t hide/cover whatever. if for some reason that doesn’t work and it would, you could use a tracking EXACTO system that do more than go in a straight line. not that i want anyone shooting at batman. in fact i would be pulling for bats.
I’ve met Ben Affleck and he’s a giant douche. id be pulling for the uranium.
I question the ease of getting a depleted uranium bullet into Gotham, even in the DCU. I mean, we’re talking about military grade ammo, here, made from a very rare material. You buy something like that on the black market, you might wake up in Belle Reve with a scar on your neck and the Wall asking you how you feel about joining a squad.
If DC villain snipers knew Batman was just a regular guy, they’d probably try to just snipe him more often. Instead, they probably don’t bother since they presume (or have been led to believe by Bruce’s trickery) that Batman has superpowers himself. To the average Gotham crook, Batman seems like he can teleport, fly, is impervious to bullets, etc.
Good point.
Ha, right? Guess that’s why nobody tries to snipe Supes.
They don’t show enough of that aspect, just crooks shitting their pants at the mere mention of Batman. Fear is one of his greatest weapons after all…
Your best option is to launch a stready barrage of dildos at him. This will distract him from a team of several snipers.