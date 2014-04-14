X-Men Battle Future Sentinels In The First Clip From ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’

Entertainment Editor
04.13.14 15 Comments

Fox just debuted the opening minute of X-Men: Days Of Future Past during the MTV Movie Awards. This scene lines up with a spoiler-filled script leak we reported in January. We’ll skip the spoiler part from later in the script and instead talk about this scene you can now see for yourself below.

The film opens with BooBoo Stewart and Fan Bingbing — those are their real names, not X-Men names, although they should be X-Men names, too — fleeing future Sentinels (Mark X) in a bombed-out future Moscow. Fan Bingbing (who plays Blink) teleports them to a bomb shelter where other mutants are hiding. All of the characters in this scene and the design of the Sentinel Mark X can be scene in these Empire covers.

Blink informs them, “Time’s up” as the ground shakes and something massive is coming. Then they fight Sentinels. Damn. We were hoping it would be Godzilla.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens May 23rd, 2014.

Via Coming Soon

