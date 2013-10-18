XBox One Vs. PS4: The Launch Exclusives

The Xbox One and the PS4 have very similar launch title lists… but a lot of those titles are multiplatform, and in fact you can probably play them on your current console. So what about the games that you can’t get for any system? Let’s take a look…
We’ll handle by system: Xbox One first, PS4 second, and then on the last slide, we’ll wrap it all up. So, Xbone… whatcha got?
A Panzer Dragoon sequel is saliva worthy… but $500 worth of saliva? We’re not sure. It does help that the goofy Kinect controls have been stripped away so you can play the game on a controller, like God intended.
Capcom isn’t making enough money for this not to hit the PS4 sooner rather than later. So essentially if you can wait, it’s not a dealmaker for either system.
A Kinect-based fighting game? Unless it teaches you actual martial arts, no thanks.
This title looks unbelievably pretty, which it should considering racing games exist to showcase the hardware. This might be worth the $500 if you’re a racing fan.
We’ve already expressed our profound disappointment with this being a free-to-play game. No thanks, Microsoft.
$60 is a lot to ask for a game that plays with itself. Moving on to the PS4…
This first wave of games is surprisingly light on shooters, and the PS4 in general is surprisingly light on exclusives. But the Killzone series is popular, we suppose.
This game looks pretty cute. But it doesn’t seem terribly original, either.
Most of the PS4 “launch window” games are multiplatform; they may be Sony exclusives, like Super Motherload or Contrast, but they either are coming to the PS3 as well, or will also be available on PC, so, uh, yeah. That’s it.
In sheer numbers, the Xbox One is the obvious winner. Microsoft has been throwing piles of cash at first-party development, so it’d be a little surprising if they didn’t have a strong showing.
That said, quantity doesn’t equal quality. A few of the exclusives, like Killer Instinct, we can summarily dismiss because they’re experiments doomed to failure anyway; give it a year, and they’ll be in the digital shop for twenty bucks. And for actual, disc-based games, the Xbone only has three next to the PS4’s two.
Any launch lineup is going to be somewhat light, but that’s still a bit surprising. In the end, it’s probably going to come down to this: Do you want to race cars and kill zombies and Romans, or beat the crap out of Helghast and collect junk adorably?
Damn, I didn’t realize how depressingly weak the exclusive console launch games were until I saw this list. Kinda takes some of the excitement out of the next generation.
It’s even worse when you realize that one or more of the big exclusives will likely be a big piece of shit. Was anyone else excited for Perfect Dark Zero when it first came out on 360? How about Lair on PS3?
I’ve got my nominees for both systems, but I’ll keep that to myself for now.
The upgrade no matter which system you buy is going to be based on how pretty the multiplat games look and play on the new systems.
Or save youself a boatload of cash and wait for the price to drop. I’ve seen exactly nothing that makes me think either system is worth $600 (cost of unit, plus controller, plus online access, plus one game) more than the previous version.
I’m in the same boat. Plus, waiting allows you to monitor what games are actually worth getting, or wait for them to get the kinks outta their shit.
“Any launch lineup is going to be somewhat light”
Why do you say that? Is there something about the launch of new consoles that guarantee a weak initial lineup? I am not trying to be argumentative, it might be true. I’m just not sure why.
As a rule, it’s because dev teams don’t have a lot of time to develop for that console before it hits the market. Look up the first “killer app” for a console and it probably hit a year after it came out.
I can’t wait for Lonely Subway Tunnel Simulator. I hear if you log on after 3 AM you can experience their rape scenario.
Me and the three or four other lists I consulted putting this together!
Remember when Mass Effect came out and Fox News called it a “Sex Box?” I want that. I want a box, just full of sex.
I would pay $500 for sex.
We know, Hrtn. We know.
Fun Fact: A box of sex makes for a surprisingly interesting conversation piece when hosting dinner parties.
PS4 has Octodad, so that is where my allegiance lies.
That game looks like a fever dream I had awhile back.
So basically, if you want a new console this year, get a Wii U.
I have a thing (my controller) for Killzone games, and none of the xbox one exclusives look all that amazing to me in the first place so I’d say PS4. But, I think I still have too much to do in the current gen, so I won’t be looking for anything new any time soon.
Likewise. Basically until inFamous comes along, there’s no reason for me to buy a PS4. And if the Playstation Vita TV comes to the West, well…
After the epic way Microsoft bungled their whole release strategy this year, I decided fairly early on to go with PS4. Despite MS fixing most of the issues, I just can’t put much faith in a company that sees hardcore gamers as secondary targets to the media consumption/NFL/Fantasy Football demo they initially seemed to be going for.
I generally get both systems, and I still will.. but for now, PS4 for me.
I think Ryse looks pretty, but none of the XB1 exclusives really stand out to me, despite the fact that there are more of them than the PS4.
Ultimately, this launch window came down to multi platform for me.
Watch Dogs (losing this one is a major hurt)
Assassin’s Creed 4
Battlefield 4
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Knack (maybe a rental)
… and that’s about it. Way too many FPS, but I do actually like them, so it’s not too bad. Losing Watch Dogs is fucking brutal. That was my most anticipated game of the year after Last of Us. But mainly, I guess all of these games are placeholders until we get Infamous: Second Son in February.
yeah i’m right there with you on that.
I feel like my pre-order of a PS4 is more of an investment in not having to hunt one down once a game I actually want to play comes out.
Heh, good point.
I disagree with people when they say that a new system does not have a “Killer Lineup” at launch.
SNES and Dreamcast had amazing launch lineups. Dreamcast, in my opinion, had the best lineup ever of any system. I still feel bad about Sega having to get out of the console business, but if they did not waste so much $$ on R&D with the Sega CD, 32X, and Saturn (WHICH HAD A TERRIBLE LAUNCH) They would still be in the console business.
I agree, but those days are looooooong gone and both Sega and Nintendo have killer first party support. Something really only Sony has, and they seem to prefer putting out stunning games for the PS3 right now. Seriously, The Last Of Us, Tearaway, Puppeteer, Rain, they’re on a damn streak right now.
The Saturn’s problem is that it released ahead of schedule. Developers weren’t ready, and it never fully recovered.
There are a lot of words missing from my above statement. Sorry all.
* Slow Steambox Clap*
I’m surprised you are still hung up on Killer Instinct. The fighting game community has been pretty much on board with it.
It’s basically a glorified demo.
I think free-to-play is anathema for how many people play fighting games. If you’re a fussy type who counts animation frames, sure. If you want to play it pick-up with friends, f2p is a pretty hard slap to the face.
PS4 has my allegiance, but this Christmas I plan on building a PC so it’ll be a while.