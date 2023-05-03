For months, speculation has swirled around whether or not Kevin Costner has completely walked away from Yellowstone, but it appears that’s not the only relationship that’s ending for the actor. Christine Costner has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. She cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and the actor’s team has confirmed the marriage is ending.

Via TMZ:

Kevin’s rep tells TMZ, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.” The rep went on … “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The couple have three children, and the divorce seems to be moving quickly thanks to a prenup and both parties agreeing to joint custody.

The divorce arrives as Costner is reportedly filming Horizon, a Western epic of his own making that has been the source of scheduling conflicts with Yellowstone. The massive multi-film saga has reportedly tied up Costner’s schedule, reportedly causing Paramount and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan some headaches while

Sheridan is reportedly planning to end the flagship Yellowstone series quickly due to the Costner fiasco and move on with a new spinoff centered around Matthew McConaughey.

(Via TMZ)