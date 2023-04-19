Is ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Season 5?

There have been a lot of questions regarding the future of Yellowstone, mostly asked by your father or great-uncle who lives out in Missoula. While the Taylor Sheridan extended universe is just beginning, it seems like the flagship show is coming to a close, according to a report from The New York Post.

Sources tell The Post that the series has had a slew of problems after dominating TV screens last year. “Taylor spent years not being truly appreciated in Hollywood,” the source said, “and now that he’s the top of the heap, there’s definitely some ego to all of this.” In addition to creating Yellowstone and its many spinoff shows, Sheridan also co-created Tulsa King and Mayor Of Kingstown, so it’s clear he has a lot on his plate, in addition to Kevin Costner’s difficult shooting requirements.

“Taylor is overburdened and Kevin made himself available at the beginning of the year, but again, nothing was ready,” a source alleged to The Post “Kevin had already committed to making his other movies. He had given the producers his schedule.” Rumors of even more tension came about when half of the cast didn’t appear at a panel that they were scheduled to be at.

With Sheridan juggling multiple shows and Costner reportedly having one foot out the door, it seems unlikely that Yellowstone will get a sixth season. The first half of season five wrapped up in January, and production has been at a stand-still since, with Costner’s shooting schedule being one source of tension. Meanwhile, many of the show’s stars have tried to ease the minds of the fans, with not a lot of success.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by the studio, who still insist that everything is fine and dandy over there, but it doesn’t seem like a sixth season will ever come to fruition. Sources also explained that the looming Hollywood writer’s strike might give Costner and Sheridan time to come to an agreement.

While Yellowstone might be coming to a close, the Dutton family will continue to thrive in other areas. Matthew McConaughey is gearing up to head to the ranch with his own show, assuming he is still acting after he changes the lives of millions with his groundbreaking seminar about life. Yellowstone might be ending, but the dawn of McConaugheyVerse is just beginning.

(Via The New York Post and Decider)