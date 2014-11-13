You Can All Quit With The Kim Kardashian Photoshops Because This Homer Simpson One Just Dropped The Mic

#Kim Kardashian
11.13.14 4 years ago 21 Comments

Did Kim Kardashian’s Paste spread break the internet? Well, at the time of this writing the internet still seems to be up and fully functional so I guess that would have to be a no. It did provide us with a couple of days of fun, though, between the memes and Photoshops and sad imitators trying to capitalize off of it.

We can all just call it a day, though, because nothing’s going to top this one. I’ve found it a couple of places around the internet, but best I can tell this Twitter account is where it originated from.

SLIGHTLY NSFW:

