You Can All Quit With The Kim Kardashian Photoshops Because This Homer Simpson One Just Dropped The Mic

Did Kim Kardashian’s Paste spread break the internet? Well, at the time of this writing the internet still seems to be up and fully functional so I guess that would have to be a no. It did provide us with a couple of days of fun, though, between the memes and Photoshops and sad imitators trying to capitalize off of it.

We can all just call it a day, though, because nothing’s going to top this one. I’ve found it a couple of places around the internet, but best I can tell this Twitter account is where it originated from.

SLIGHTLY NSFW: