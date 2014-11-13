You Can All Quit With The Kim Kardashian Photoshops Because This Homer Simpson One Just Dropped The Mic

Did Kim Kardashian’s Paste spread break the internet? Well, at the time of this writing the internet still seems to be up and fully functional so I guess that would have to be a no. It did provide us with a couple of days of fun, though, between the memes and Photoshops and sad imitators trying to capitalize off of it.
We can all just call it a day, though, because nothing’s going to top this one. I’ve found it a couple of places around the internet, but best I can tell this Twitter account is where it originated from.
SLIGHTLY NSFW:
Solid.
Poor Homer. I bet he has really bad breath.
His burps are silent but deadly
MMMMMMM…donut glaze….(open mouth slobbering)
Once again Homer making an ass of himself
A BIG ass of himself
As Dewey Crowe might say, the anus is on him.
So you don’t have to censor the ass when it’s on Homer’s face? That makes sense.
Waiting for a Peter Griffin ballchin shop now.
Wouldn’t be the first time Family Guy ripped off the Simpsons.
When I told the internet I wanted to see Kim Kardashian do ASS to MOUTH that isn’t exactly what I had in mind.
That’s good hustle right there.
harumph harumph
This is really Smithsonian-level internet, right here.
That picture is only slightly more altered than the original.
So, how many more posts about this stupid thing are we going to get, Uproxx? Each one with a coy, “Heh, she thought this would break the internet!?!? what an idiot!!” and meanwhile we are on post 7 in 2 days, and everytime I look at the Uproxx Buzz footer to an article, 3 of them take up all 3 slots. Clearly it accomplished exactly what it was designed to accomplish, especially here.
yep. wherein “broke the internet” = “garnered hella publicity for KK, and bonus buzz for whatever it is that Paper magazine does”.
GOOOOOD JAAAAB
It’s good to see Homer crack a smile.
“Let this doughnut forever be on your head!”
One, I think this needs more Dickbutt. Two, whenever Dickbutt’s not on screen, all the other characters should be asking “Where’s Dickbutt”?