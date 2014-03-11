You Need To Hear This 911 Call From A Family That Was Attacked By Their Cat

This sentence belongs on the Mount Rushmore of journalism ledes.

A fat cat with a bad attitude attacked a baby and forced a Portland family to hide in a bedroom before calling 911. (Via)

I’m listening.

The man who called 911 told the dispatcher the cat “went over the edge,” and was charging at them every time they opened the door. Lee Palmer, his girlfriend, Teresa Barker and their son, Jesse, were taking cover in the bedroom.

“He’s trying to attack us,” he said. “He’s very, very, very, very hostile.” (Via)

Now I’ve heard of “crazy p*ssy,” but this is ridiculous.

“The 911 operator stayed on the phone with the caller to ensure the family, including the dog, remained safe in the bedroom as the cat screeched in the background,” a Portland Police Bureau press release states.

That dog needs to hand in his dog card.

“The cat remained behind bars in the custody of the family, and officers cleared the scene and continued to fight crime elsewhere in the city,” the Portland Police Bureau stated.

Our taxes at work, people. No, really, I mean that sincerely. That cat would have torn you apart.

