You Need To Hear This 911 Call From A Family That Was Attacked By Their Cat

This sentence belongs on the Mount Rushmore of journalism ledes.

A fat cat with a bad attitude attacked a baby and forced a Portland family to hide in a bedroom before calling 911. ( Via )

I’m listening.

The man who called 911 told the dispatcher the cat “went over the edge,” and was charging at them every time they opened the door. Lee Palmer, his girlfriend, Teresa Barker and their son, Jesse, were taking cover in the bedroom.

“He’s trying to attack us,” he said. “He’s very, very, very, very hostile.” (Via)