You Need To Hear This 911 Call From A Family That Was Attacked By Their Cat

This sentence belongs on the Mount Rushmore of journalism ledes.
A fat cat with a bad attitude attacked a baby and forced a Portland family to hide in a bedroom before calling 911. (Via)
I’m listening.
The man who called 911 told the dispatcher the cat “went over the edge,” and was charging at them every time they opened the door. Lee Palmer, his girlfriend, Teresa Barker and their son, Jesse, were taking cover in the bedroom.
“He’s trying to attack us,” he said. “He’s very, very, very, very hostile.” (Via)
Now I’ve heard of “crazy p*ssy,” but this is ridiculous.
“The 911 operator stayed on the phone with the caller to ensure the family, including the dog, remained safe in the bedroom as the cat screeched in the background,” a Portland Police Bureau press release states.
That dog needs to hand in his dog card.
“The cat remained behind bars in the custody of the family, and officers cleared the scene and continued to fight crime elsewhere in the city,” the Portland Police Bureau stated.
Our taxes at work, people. No, really, I mean that sincerely. That cat would have torn you apart.
Well, if you’re gonna kick the cat, you deserve it. And hold that poor baby’s head up!
How did we end up on top of the food chain again?
I was going to say “because we’re smarter” but then I saw a link to a story about a guy taking selfies with people’s buttcracks at a magic tournament.
If you are going to judge a fish by its ability to take selfies with people’s butt cracks at a magic tournament and all that.
Militarism.
opposable thumbs
This cat just needs a quick jog on some fresh powder! Perfect surface!
Husband to dog: “Get out there and defend us from that cat!”
Dog: “No way, man. That cat’s crazy. I told you and told you to get rid of it, but nooo…..”
Husband: “Let’s not play the blame game, but after all, you ARE a dog. It’s your nature to chase cats.”
Dog: “That’s Hollywood bullshit and you know it. I’m a Corgi, alright? Get yourself a pit bull if you want that insane feline chased out.”
Police: “Hello! Here we are! We’re hear to rescue you!”
Cat: purrrrrrrrr
So, just so we’re clear….Lee kicks a cat, and then his metal-flecked-faced wife goes on TV and says “shit”?
The only thing missing from that equation is that it didn’t happen in a Wal Mart.
…in Florida
Nah.
In Florida it’s a pitbull and they are calling 911 to report a dead baby.
Best episode of Portlandia ever.
Similar thing happened to my cat. I put it down that night.
OF COURSE this happened in Portland. The land of a thousand facepalms.
Well, that was a catastrophe…
You’re not allowed on the internet anymore.
Please turn in your IP address on your way out.
@AFMG thank you, @otherguy, your screen name is buckfutter, your right to judge was taken from you when you created it
1) It was a joke because puns are always terrible which is what makes them fun. I’m sure he knew it was a terrible pun which is why he posted it. You, however, seemed to find it clever.
and
2) I didn’t create it. I can’t remember the exact season, but I’m guessing it was between 1997 and 1999, so feel free to tell Tina Fey, Michael Schur, or most likely Adam McKay that you don’t find the name humorous, as one of them were likely involved in some way in the creation of it.
and finally….
Your name is fucking Sharknado dude. Do people even remember that shit anymore?
Since I’m OCD I looked it up.
Season 24, Adam McKay head writer, staff includes Tina Fay, Michael Schur, and Robert Carlock as the names that most stand out to me. They’ve all kind of won a lot of recognition for their work.
Afraid of their cat?? I’m sure the police speeded over there once they all finished laughing. If you kicked the cat you deserved it. Too bad the cat didn’t eat these stupid ppl……
what is this shit? did we miss the part where the cat attacked the baby? If you’re a parent and an animal attacks your child, I’m not going to be upset with parents for striking the animal.
Huh, sounds like someone didn’t get his lasagna… or maybe it was Monday.
Similar situation happened when my girlfriend’s brother brought over his baby kitten to my apt to show us. My two cats went ape-shit and tried to kill the kitten–I threw one of them off of the kitten and it pissed them off more and they started coming at me–one of our cats bit my girlfriend who was getting in the way as well and she got some crazy cat arm infection from her wound. It was sick. Best thing to do is probably try to light the cat up with some water–cats pretty much unsnap when you are fucking them up with water.