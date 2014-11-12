‘Your D*ck Is Trash’: This Is How You Respond To An Unsolicited Penis Pic

It’s simple, really: Men, do not send pictures of your junk to another man or woman unless they specifically ask for it, or if they’re Geraldo. It’s not that hard to remember, yet as one woman found out, not everyone has kept this common sense lesson in mind.

Salty language ahead…

She told BuzzFeed, “The dude was so upset that he deleted me as a friend and didn’t even reply to me.” There’s no coming back from that Cheeto line, although it could’ve burned more if she had gone with “Sabor de Soledad.” That’s two things that won’t be getting anyone pregnant tonight.

Via Imgur

