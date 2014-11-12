‘Your D*ck Is Trash’: This Is How You Respond To An Unsolicited Penis Pic

It’s simple, really: Men, do not send pictures of your junk to another man or woman unless they specifically ask for it, or if they’re Geraldo. It’s not that hard to remember, yet as one woman found out, not everyone has kept this common sense lesson in mind.
Salty language ahead…
She told BuzzFeed, “The dude was so upset that he deleted me as a friend and didn’t even reply to me.” There’s no coming back from that Cheeto line, although it could’ve burned more if she had gone with “Sabor de Soledad.” That’s two things that won’t be getting anyone pregnant tonight.
Why didn’t he respond with, “Tell me how you’d lick the cheese off my cheeto dck”?
My favorite part of all these stories is always how baffled the dick picker is that the girl reacts unfavorably. “Hmph! Insult MY dick, will you? DELETED.”
Fake. I always assume these are staged.
Go to /r/creepypms. There are too many to be fake.
/r/creepyPMs… don’t read that wrong.
Kinda wish I would get an unsolicited dick pic so I could insult the hell out of it. Actually no. I do not ever want an unsolicited dick pic.
If that were in all caps, I might suspect it was Chelsea Peretti’s work. Some very solid insults there.
I once received an unsolicited dick pic from a guy I had been dating with a superimposed cartoonish wizard hat placed atop the head. I sent this message back: “Umm, how is your dick Bull from Night Court?” It wasn’t so much of an insult as it was a sincere question because the resemblance was uncanny.