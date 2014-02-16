Zooey Deschanel Standing Next To Her ‘New Girl’ Stunt Double Is Next Level ‘Shining’ Creepy

02.16.14 22 Comments

On Friday, Zooey Deschanel tweeted out a photo of her standing next to her stunt double. Braunger has been Deschanel’s personal stunt double since 2007, and truthfully, they don’t look that much alike in the face. They do, however, have very similar body types. I don’t know what it is about this photo — the dresses, their expressions, the lighting, or the fact that they’re both very tiny — but it creeps me the hell out.

RED RUM RED RUM RED RUM

