Zooey Deschanel Standing Next To Her ‘New Girl’ Stunt Double Is Next Level ‘Shining’ Creepy

On Friday, Zooey Deschanel tweeted out a photo of her standing next to her stunt double. Braunger has been Deschanel’s personal stunt double since 2007, and truthfully, they don’t look that much alike in the face. They do, however, have very similar body types. I don’t know what it is about this photo — the dresses, their expressions, the lighting, or the fact that they’re both very tiny — but it creeps me the hell out.
RED RUM RED RUM RED RUM
They should just hire Katy Perry. A much better doppleganger for Zooey Deschanel.
Oh, she’s a good double, if you know what I mean….
They do stunts on “The New Girl”?
They do them everywhere. Not always some action scenes but even something as small as a simply falling down or tripping somewhere/. And sometimes it’s not even a matter of danger. Sometimes it’s simply about saving time with the stunt double standing it for time consuming scenes(that don’t require much talking) and so on
It’s just “New Girl”, Zuckerberg.
Are you the type to write “The” anytime someone mentions their favorite Simpsons episode? I get that the title is simply “New Girl”, but The New Girl seems so much more natural in conversation. Almost seems like they purposely left the “the” out of the title just to bunch up the panties of some people into correcting those who add the “the”.
It’s because Zooey Deschanel’s most notable feature is the bangs. Put a decent wig on anybody and they’ll look like her.
I’m surprised it isn’t a dude.
Yeah, costume and wig aside, she really looks nothing like Deschanel.
Eh, add lipstick and false eyelashes to stunt double and presto, Zooey!
this girl looks nothing like her
Yeah Zooey needs to tone that look down. She’s starting to look insane.
… starting?
That ship is out the harbour, son
This pic would be creepy even without the stunt double
Wait. Zooey doesn’t do her own stunts? This is an outrage! I have been calling her the female Jackie Chan for years now.
I think it’s mostly the dresses, but the tinyness is also a factor. And Zooey’s eyes have a certain spookiness to them.
Why does she need a stunt double for New Girl?
In case there’s a scene that requires contact with sunlight, apparently.
You’re creeped out because it’s a picture of two grown women wearing little girl’s dresses and haircuts. Does the stunt double do pratfalls over a couch or something? I’ve never seen the show; I just watch her movies.
Come play with us Danny…
It’s the lighting. Think 1970s “Dressed to Kill” Brian De Palma.