2 Chainz Explained To Us The Deep Bond Between Rappers And Basketball Players

02.21.17 2 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS – At every major party at NBA All-Star Weekend you’re guaranteed to see NBA players and stars from the hip-hop community together. The NBA’s biggest stars find themselves geeking out at the opportunity to hang out with their favorite rappers and hip-hop artists, like LeBron James, who freaked out when he got to reunite Lil Wayne, Juvenile and the Hot Boys on stage at a Beats by Dre party.

James and Warriors All-Star Draymond Green also snapped pics with Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz at a private event, and NBA stars could be found taking the stage or appearing at events with their favorite artists all over New Orleans this weekend.

