Five New Air Jordan V Colorways Will Hit The Shelves Over The Next Few Months

06.29.17 45 mins ago

Nike

The Air Jordan V dropped back in 1990. Fast forward 27 years and the iconic kicks are getting a new look. Then, fast forward a week and they’ll get another new look. Do that three more times and you have the latest venture from Jordan Brand — a collection of five new colorways for the Air Jordan V.

The company announced its newest venture on Thursday afternoon. Starting on July 1, Jordan will release the first new colorway. It will do this four more times, with the final pair dropping coming out on September 30. Here’s the complete list of launch dates, along with the names of the colorways.

Air Jordan V Flight Pack West — July 1
Air Jordan V Pinnacle Black/Black — July 8
Air Jordan V Cement — August 5
Air Jordan V Camo — September 2
Air Jordan V Flight Pack East — September 30

All of these sneakers will include the translucent soles that were popular during the original release. The Flight Pack West and East sneakers are similar in their design, with the difference being one (West) is red and the other (East) is blue.

