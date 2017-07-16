NBA '80s Dream Team

Allen Iverson Won’t Play In His BIG3 Return To Philadelphia

#Philadelphia 76ers
07.16.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Allen Iverson is inarguably one of the toughest and most unique players in NBA history. He’s beloved around the city of Philadelphia, the place he called home for the best years of his basketball career. He was set to make his return to the court in front of his adopted hometown crowd this weekend for the BIG3 tournament stop and fans in Philly couldn’t have been more psyched.

Iverson and his 3’s Company squad will face Tri-State on Sunday night in Philly, pitting two 76ers legends against each other in Iverson and Julius “Dr. J” Erving (the coach of Tri-State). Unfortunately, Philly fans got disappointing news on Instagram Sunday afternoon when Iverson announced that he would be sitting out the game due to an undisclosed health issue.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSALLEN IVERSONBig3PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP