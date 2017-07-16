Allen Iverson Won’t Play In His BIG3 Return To Philadelphia

Getty Image

Allen Iverson is inarguably one of the toughest and most unique players in NBA history. He’s beloved around the city of Philadelphia, the place he called home for the best years of his basketball career. He was set to make his return to the court in front of his adopted hometown crowd this weekend for the BIG3 tournament stop and fans in Philly couldn’t have been more psyched.

Iverson and his 3’s Company squad will face Tri-State on Sunday night in Philly, pitting two 76ers legends against each other in Iverson and Julius “Dr. J” Erving (the coach of Tri-State). Unfortunately, Philly fans got disappointing news on Instagram Sunday afternoon when Iverson announced that he would be sitting out the game due to an undisclosed health issue.