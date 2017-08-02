Allen Iverson was a big name attached to Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, but he hasn’t been around much as the league moves from city to city this summer. He didn’t play in Philadelpia — where he spent much of his NBA career — and skipped an appearance in Dallas last weekend.
But that move has officially gotten him in trouble with Ice Cube. Word broke on Wednesday that Iverson’s absence has earned him a suspension from the league according to our Oliver Maroney.
“But no one knows why Iverson didn’t show up”
I already mentioned that this morning, he was hitting the tables at a Chicago casino all night/day
How does a suspension do anything but hurt attendance/sales at the next event? Maybe a fine but this is stupid.