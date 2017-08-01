Getty Image

At last weekend’s BIG3 event in Dallas, there was one high-profile player who was conspicuously absent. Allen Iverson was a no-show at the games, and in an effort for transparency and courtesy toward the fans, the league quickly issued a statement via Twitter clarifying that they had no advanced notice about his absence and were in the process of launching an investigation.

It’s unclear exactly what that investigation entailed or what it revealed, but Iverson took to Instagram on Tuesday to offer an official apology for missing the event.