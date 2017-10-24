Andre Drummond Plans On Getting Revenge On Joel Embiid In Their Next Meeting

#NBA Tipoff #Philadelphia 76ers
10.24.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

This offseason was as crazy as we’ve seen in years in terms of star players moving, but it also was a great summer for pettiness. That craziness has spilled over into the first week of the season, and unsurprisingly one of the players at the center of it all is Joel Embiid.

The Sixers’ young star is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s most entertaining follows on social media, and this season he’s shown he’s not afraid to mix it up and get into some Twitter beef with his opponents in the Eastern Conference. During the preseason, Embiid got into it with Hassan Whiteside in a vicious back-and-forth after the Heat’s center got into early foul trouble trying to slow down Embiid.

The latest target of Embiid’s trash talk is Pistons center Andre Drummond, who struggled with the Sixers’ big man on Monday night as Embiid lit up the Pistons with 30 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes of play as Philly notched its first win of the season. After the game, Embiid trashed Drummond’s effort in stopping him, saying he doesn’t play any defense (via the Philly Inquirer).

