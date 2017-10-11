Andre Drummond Didn’t Have Any Intention Of Defending This Jonas Valanciunas Jump Shot

10.10.17

Getty Image

Preseason basketball serves a few purposes, but if you’re a veteran who doesn’t have to worry about losing their spot in a team’s rotation, the main role of the preseason is to get the rust off that may have formed over the offseason. But really outside of that, you don’t need to work insanely hard to earn minutes or anything like that.

For proof of this, we go to Tuesday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors. At one point, Raptors big man Jonas Valanciunas grabbed a rebound beyond the three point line. Because Valanciunas is established as Toronto’s center, he decided it would be good to fire from downtown.

Andre Drummond, another guy whose job is not in jeopardy or anything, apparently knew that Valanciunas is 1-for-4 on threes in his career and reacted perfectly.

TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDDETROIT PISTONSJonas ValanciunasTORONTO RAPTORS

