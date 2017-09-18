Getty Image

Expectations are through the roof for the 2017-2018 Minnesota Timberwolves, as many expect the team that now features Jimmy Butler to zoom from the lottery to the 50-win range. However, there is some business for the organization to take care of before actually hopping onto the court for the season opener and that centers on the potential contract extension for former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins.

In August, word broke that the Wolves were ready to give Wiggins a five-year max extension to stick around Minnesota, but they wanted the 22-year-old to essentially pledge his commitment to continue improving his skills in order to facilitate the deal. Then, things got even weirder when Wiggins fired his agent in the midst of the negotiations and, now in mid-September, there seemed to be at least some possibility that an agreement wouldn’t be reached.

Now, though, a report has emerged that indicates Wolves owner Glen Taylor is ready to give Wiggins his money before training camp begins.

The Wiggins 5-years, $148M extension is expected to be done before Saturday's 1st practice, per a chat I had w/ owner Glen Taylor. #Twolves — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 18, 2017

In the end, it isn’t exactly a surprise that the Wolves would cave in handing Wiggins the full maximum amount but it is certainly noteworthy. While Butler is on a relative bargain contract, Minnesota’s payroll could skyrocket in a hurry when Karl-Anthony Towns is up for an extension in the near future and the Wolves owe big money to both Gorgui Dieng and Jeff Teague over the next three seasons.

Still, Wiggins is a player that the Wolves are heavily invested in and, even with little risk of him leaving given the presence of restricted free agent, franchises often feel obligated to hand out the big money to keep budding stars happy. There is some disagreement on just how valuable Wiggins is at this young age but his talent remains tantalizing and the Wolves appear ready to pay him accordingly.