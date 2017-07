Getty Image

Andrew Wiggins thinks he’s earned a max contract from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he’s willing to say so publicly to get one. The Timberwolves star says he’s earned max money in his first three seasons in the league.

Wiggins talked to Sports Illustrated at an adidas event in Las Vegas earlier this week and reiterated his strong words about his contract status. Basically, the Timberwolves should pay him because he’s worth a max deal.