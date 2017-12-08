Getty Image

The “Road Trippin'” podcast from Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson became a must-listen for NBA fans last year, as the two veterans of the Cavaliers, along with FS Ohio’s Allie Clifton, created one of the best NBA podcasts out there. Frye and Jefferson were able to bring in their teammates for conversations about the Cavs’ third run to the Finals, one that was a bit more stressful and laborious than in 2015-16, and also tell some incredible stories along the way.

Player podcasts allow fans a glimpse behind the facade that athletes so often put up in front of cameras and the assembled media, and when they have fellow players on as guests they often can pry some tremendous stories out of them. From “Road Trippin'” to J.J. Redick’s podcast to Draymond Green’s podcast last year, players have started to find podcasts as a way to go deeper on topics that interest them, tell stories, and provide more context than maybe a minute-long snippet from a press conference might.

This season, Frye and Jefferson have continued the “Road Trippin'” podcast with “RJ vs. Channing” now that Jefferson is no longer on the Cavs, but “Road Trippin'” has also expanded down south to Atlanta. Hawks players Kent Bazemore and Mike Muscala have launched Atlanta’s own “Road Trippin'” podcast in the same vein as that of the original, along with Annie Finberg of Hawks.com.

Like the Cavs’ version, Bazemore and Muscala have leaned early on having members of the Hawks organization on, from majority owner Tony Ressler to minority owner (and former NBA star) Grant Hill to rookie John Collins in their first four episodes. That said, they hope to branch out from the Hawks tree a bit in coming weeks from non-basketball people that Muscala and Bazemore work with on charitable endeavors to others around the league they know.