Atlanta’s Paul Millsap Might Be Traded Sooner Than We Thought

01.05.17 2 mins ago

The Atlanta Hawks have been rumored to be on the verge of blowing everything up for the last couple of weeks. On Thursday afternoon, they took what might have been the first step towards a total rebuild by getting rid of Kyle Korver in a rumored trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Korver, who has long been one of the best shooters in the league, had been in Atlanta for five years, so getting rid of him signified that the team could be ready to move on to a new era.

But for the Hawks to do this, they would probably need to get rid of Paul Millsap. While he’s been a cornerstone for the team for the last few years, Millsap makes more than $20 million a year and could end up bringing in a huge return if he goes to the right place. There have been rumors of Millsap being on the move for a few weeks, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, this move could happen sooner rather than later.

