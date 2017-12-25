Baron Davis Roasted Kevin Durant On Twitter During Cavs-Warriors

Getty Image

Kevin Durant and his Twitter fingers are stories of legend (or shame) depending on how you feel about a star NBA player defending himself with burner accounts on social media. Durant’s Twitter usage and apparent need to get into it with Twitter trolls anonymously on his own behalf has given himself the appearance of being, at best, a bit thin-skinned for a superstar.

Durant also has begun earning a rep for the being a fake tough guy on the court as well. The Warriors already employ Draymond Green who plays the role better with a bit more panache than Durant does. So Durant is essentially the Robin to Green’s Batman in terms of adding ‘attitude’ to the Warriors.

Keeping it real almost went wrong for Durant in the first quarter of the Christmas edition of Cavs/Warriors. Durant picked up a quick technical foul in the first quarter after disputing a non-call when he felt he was hit on a jumper, meaning he would be on thin ice from then out. A few minutes later Durant and Cavs guard Jose Calderon, got into a little kerfuffle on the sideline in which the former MVP gave Calderon a shove after the whistle right in front of the referee and no one could quite figure out how he avoided a second tech and an ejection.