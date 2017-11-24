Chris Trew

Comedian and New Orleans comedy theater founder Chris Trew is a New Orleans Pelicans fan who has a single season ticket directly behind the visitors’ bench inside New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where he intently listens to and interacts with the opposing team’s players and coaches. He will be documenting his experiences here for us in a regular column called, Behind the Bench. The Pelicans’ opponent in this column: the Atlanta Hawks, who visited on Monday, November 13.

You can follow his in-game interactions live on Twitter at @ChrisTrew.

The Hawks are statistically the worst team I’ve ever sat behind this late in the season. Yeah, we’re only one month into the NBA season, but Atlanta had only won two games by the time I went to see them play. Their body language as they made their introductions in the Smoothie King Center were reminiscent of a bored (not sad, bored) employee barely into hour number two in an eight-hour work day — grateful for the job they love, but it’s just not going well on this particular day. (For the Hawks, this particular season.)

During pre-game shootaround, Jameer Nelson was tossing up free throws when Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon made his way on the court. Nelson shuffled over to say hi when Dedmon roasted him with a playful “You ain’t retired yet?” It’s an easy line and Jameer is an easy target — he’s one foot shorter and seven years older than Dedmon — but the moment was still joyful. Nelson continues to climb the rankings of fun personalities and it’s not just because of stuff like this.