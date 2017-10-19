Getty Image

Behind the Boxscore is the NBA recap you need to keep your wits about you. Begun in another century, loping through several websites, we turn up and down the faders on League Pass so that you don’t have to. You can scroll down to your favorite team, but you’re going to want to try out the album tracks.

Washington 120, Philadelphia 115

No good-to-great team seems to work harder for its bursts than Washington. The crew takes on its form after much aligning by John Wall -– the point guard that dunks a lot and blocks a ton of shots before giving way to Tim Frazier and the Scrambled Eggs. Wall had 28 points and eight assists in yet another win that took far too long to conclude for the Wiz.

(One game, and I’m already yelling at those clowns from D.C.)

Wall and Bradley Beal struggled to see the thing go down, 16-45 combined from the field, but Kelly Oubre and Otto Porter swapped well in their forward roles.

Well enough to help us get over the fact that Jason Smith still receives token starting power forward minutes with Markieff Morris out. Kinda feels like the sort of move Jerry Sloan would make, with Adam Keefe, just because Chris Morris showed up for practice with a giant new cell phone.

Joel Embiid has cornrows now, not bad at all, and he managed 18 and 13 in 27 minutes. He also took and missed four three-pointers, just in case those who switched over from the baseball game needed a 40-second scouting report to cling to until 2019. Ben Simmons looked sturdy and confident in his debut, remarkable given the distance between his NBA entrance and Wednesday evening, providing 18 points, 10 rebounds, a steal, a block and five assists in 34 minutes.

Brett Brown is the Popovich/Kerr 2020 T-shirt, but a person.