Getty Image

It has been more than two years since Ben Gordon appeared in an NBA game but the 11-year veteran enjoyed a productive and impressive career with four different teams. Over the past few months, however, Gordon has reportedly encountered some issues.

And over the weekend, Jonathan Bandler of The Journal News reported that the 34-year-old had to be hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after an incident with a woman at a business Gordon owns in Mount Vernon.

The confrontation did not come with an arrest or charge for Gordon but, just months after he was arrested in Los Angeles for an incident with fire alarms at the apartment complex in which he was living, the report broke down what transpired in this fashion.