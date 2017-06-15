The 5 Best Small Forwards In The 2017 NBA Draft, Ranked

Getty Image

In the current NBA world, it is often quite difficult to differentiate between shooting guards and small forwards. In some systems, the two positions are completely interchangeable and, in others, there are only marginal differences. In this space, though, small forwards are players who can effectively (or at least theoretically) defend big, physical wings and even flash into the small-ball four conversation when needed.

Nothing is rigid in terms of positional characterization at this point but, when taking this year’s NBA Draft class into account, there is some real talent at the 3 spot. Today’s goal will be to uncover the top five available small forwards but, before we get there, let’s get it started with five honorable mentions that warrant consideration at a later point in the draft process.

Honorable Mention (In Alphabetical Order)