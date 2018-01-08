Big Baller Brand Will Allegedly Call You A ‘Small Baller’ If You Have Questions About Your Order

01.08.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball has his hands in about a million different pots. He’s orchestrated a feud with the President of the United States, moved his two youngest sons to Lithuania to try and jump start their professional basketball careers, and certainly seems like he wants to get the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers fired.

As it turns out, all of these actions may have came at the expense of Ball’s infamous business, Big Baller Brand. TMZ caught up with Blair Looney, the CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Central California, who painted a picture of a business that could not operate any worse than it is right now.

Looney revealed that Big Baller Brand has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, stemming largely from a number of complaints about the way the business operates.

TAGSbig baller brandlavar ball

