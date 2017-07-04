Big Baller Brand Wants You To Celebrate Independence Day With A Trio Of Special ZO2s

What better way to celebrate the birth of the United States of America than with a trio of new releases from Big Baller Brand? The clothing and footwear company created by LaVar Ball announced three new colorways of their inaugural sneaker, the ZO2. The best part is that these shoes are part of the Independence Day Collection by Lonzo Ball, which means you can probably envision what they look like.

The sneakers are all solidly one color to celebrate the United States — Triple Red, Triple White, or Triple Blue. The Big Baller Brand logo, along with the aglets on the end of the laces, are in gold.

