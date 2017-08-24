Getty Image

The BIG3 season will come to a close this weekend in Las Vegas, as the live Saturday afternoon finals will crown the first ever BIG3 champion. Undefeated Trilogy will be the favorites against the 3-Headed Monsters in the title game, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena prior to the start of the Mayweather-McGregor fight across the street — thanks to a generous settlement to move the BIG3 Finals.

Before a champion is crowned on Saturday, the BIG3 announced the first award winners in league history, with eight total awards. Four of the awards are standard — MVP, Coach of the Year, 4th Man of the Year (their 6th Man award) and Defensive Player of the Year — but they have four specific to the BIG3. Those include Player Captain of the Year, Best Trash Talker, Best Dressed, and, my favorite, Too Hard To Guard.

Unsurprisingly, the awards are dominated by members of the two teams in the championship, with Rashard Lewis taking home MVP for the 3-Headed Monsters and Trilogy having four winners including Al Harrington taking home the Too Hard To Guard award. As for the Best Trash Talker award, you don’t have to think to hard to come up with the right guess.