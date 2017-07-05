The Boston Celtics got better this July 4 when they snagged Gordon Hayward in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they’re done trying to match the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.
Celtics GM Danny Ainge has had himself a busy offseason, trading the top pick in the NBA Draft and working the phones in attempts to trade for Paul George and Jimmy Butler at different points in the summer. But after luring Hayward to Boston with the help of coach Brad Stevens, Ainge’s newest trade target may also be a major piece from the Western Conference.
Reports swirled on Thursday that the Celtics were looking to work out a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Marc Gasol.
Interesting indeed. Because Marc can play good team defense and also stretch the floor to the 3 point range, it would make for an interesting fit. Provided of course Celtics can keep Horford at the 4. I still don’t think Hayward was what the Celtics need to beat the Cavs, but Gasol could definitely be the missing piece.
Would be nice, but would require dumping all our guards and other key players for an overpaid guy past his prime.