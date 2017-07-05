Danny Ainge And The Celtics Might Be Working Out A Trade With Memphis For Marc Gasol

07.05.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics got better this July 4 when they snagged Gordon Hayward in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they’re done trying to match the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics GM Danny Ainge has had himself a busy offseason, trading the top pick in the NBA Draft and working the phones in attempts to trade for Paul George and Jimmy Butler at different points in the summer. But after luring Hayward to Boston with the help of coach Brad Stevens, Ainge’s newest trade target may also be a major piece from the Western Conference.

Reports swirled on Thursday that the Celtics were looking to work out a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Marc Gasol.

