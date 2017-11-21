The Celtics Aren’t Just The NBA’s Hottest Team, They’re Dominating For Bettors Too

#Boston Celtics
11.21.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have outperformed even the loftiest of expectations through 18 games of the regular season. Despite the loss of Gordon Hayward for the season and Kyrie Irving getting his face broken by a teammate, the Celtics have rattled off 16 straight wins and own the NBA’s best record as we near the quarter pole of the season.

It’s an impressive feat, as the Celtics, which entered the season with little in the way of continuity, have managed to put together the NBA’s best defense so far this season. They have wins over the Spurs, Warriors, and Raptors on their current win streak, bolstering the credentials of their run in the face of any criticism that they’re simply beating up a weak East. Not only are the Celtics winning, but they’re doing so in impressive fashion almost every night.

Boston’s average margin of victory on their 16-game win streak is 10.25 points, with a 27-point win over the Kings and a 1-point win over the Raptors as their high and low points along the way. Oddsmakers have yet to find a way to catch up to the Celtics as Boston’s win streak has torched books to the tune of a 15-2-1 record against the spread which, according to OddsShark, is the best start to a season in their records (dating back to 1997).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP