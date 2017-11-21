Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have outperformed even the loftiest of expectations through 18 games of the regular season. Despite the loss of Gordon Hayward for the season and Kyrie Irving getting his face broken by a teammate, the Celtics have rattled off 16 straight wins and own the NBA’s best record as we near the quarter pole of the season.

It’s an impressive feat, as the Celtics, which entered the season with little in the way of continuity, have managed to put together the NBA’s best defense so far this season. They have wins over the Spurs, Warriors, and Raptors on their current win streak, bolstering the credentials of their run in the face of any criticism that they’re simply beating up a weak East. Not only are the Celtics winning, but they’re doing so in impressive fashion almost every night.

Boston’s average margin of victory on their 16-game win streak is 10.25 points, with a 27-point win over the Kings and a 1-point win over the Raptors as their high and low points along the way. Oddsmakers have yet to find a way to catch up to the Celtics as Boston’s win streak has torched books to the tune of a 15-2-1 record against the spread which, according to OddsShark, is the best start to a season in their records (dating back to 1997).