Brad Stevens Thinks The Celtics Have Had ‘Plenty Of Rest’ This Season

It’s been a long December for the Boston Celtics but there’s reason to believe that the coming months will be better than their last. That’s at least according to Brad Stevens, who won’t blame a lack of rest on his team’s recent struggles.

The latest sign of trouble was a Christmas Day game against rival Washington where Kyrie Irving and Co. simply couldn’t find another gear against Brad Beal and John Wall, who pulled away for a 111-103 win at the Garden to avenge Boston’s win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals last summer.

The Celtics are 27-10 and still have the second best record in the East next to the Toronto Raptors, but a 5-5 stretch in their last 10 games is a clear sign that Boston isn’t clicking like they were at the start of the season. Whether it’s the absence of Gordon Hayward that’s finally making its presence felt or something more spiritual at play, Stevens won’t let his team blame a tight schedule for its current issues.