Getty Image

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced earlier in the week that Carmelo Anthony would replace injured Cavs forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference squad for Sunday’s All-Star game.

Silver’s choice to swap in Anthony for Love meant Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal was left out, despite playing a major role in making the Wizards one of the hottest teams in the league of late. On Thursday, Beal voiced his frustrations to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, making sure not to come off as anti-Anthony, but still noting that he felt he was more than deserving of the spot.