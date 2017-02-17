The Best Shooting Guards In The NBA Right Now

Bradley Beal Said It Doesn’t Make Sense That Carmelo Was Picked Over Him For The All-Star Game

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.17.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced earlier in the week that Carmelo Anthony would replace injured Cavs forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference squad for Sunday’s All-Star game.

Silver’s choice to swap in Anthony for Love meant Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal was left out, despite playing a major role in making the Wizards one of the hottest teams in the league of late. On Thursday, Beal voiced his frustrations to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, making sure not to come off as anti-Anthony, but still noting that he felt he was more than deserving of the spot.

“I’ll never say a player doesn’t deserve to be on the All-Star team,” said Beal. “For one, Carmelo is a great player. Hell, he’s been one of the best offensive threats in the league for years now, and I’m taking absolutely nothing away from him. But the process of it does not make sense. If they reward winning, then I don’t understand how the decision was made. It was kind of weird to me.”

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSBradley BealCARMELO ANTHONYNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMENEW YORK KNICKSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 days ago 10 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP