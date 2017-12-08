Getty Image

The Lakers snapped a 5-game losing streak in a big way on Thursday night, with Brandon Ingram drilling a 3-pointer from the wing with 0.8 seconds left to break a 104-all tie and steal a win in Philadelphia.

The big shot came off a slick assist from Lonzo Ball in the final seconds to completely deflate a raucous crowd in the City of Brotherly Love and give the Lakers a 107-104 victory.

LaVar Ball will be thrilled to know that Lakers head coach Luke Walton took his advice, though perhaps unintentionally, late in the fourth quarter by not calling a timeout in the final moments and letting his young team win the game.