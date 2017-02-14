Getty Image

Briante Weber doesn’t have a signature shoe or signature move like many of his new Warriors teammates. You won’t find him on any billboards or in any national ad campaigns. And he’s not even on the best sellers for jerseys on his own team. But the former VCU star is making a name for himself with a versatile, all-around game.

Weber’s hard-nosed defense is both exhilarating and exhausting, as he swarms offensive players, picks off passes and battles in the paint. But the numbers don’t do his play justice as he’s playing limited minutes with the NBA’s best team. At 6’2, he may seem small by certain standards. He’s still not a player you want to go up against in any capacity.

After an impressive D-League stint early in the season, he recently signed his second 10-day contract with the prohibitive title favorites. However, coming out of college he had no expectations of getting drafted into the league he’d dreamed of playing in.

“I wasn’t expecting anything,” Weber told DIME. “I was injured, so I knew I wasn’t going to get drafted.”