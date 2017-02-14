Briante Weber’s ‘New Beginning’ With The Warriors Is Making His NBA Dream Come True

02.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Briante Weber doesn’t have a signature shoe or signature move like many of his new Warriors teammates. You won’t find him on any billboards or in any national ad campaigns. And he’s not even on the best sellers for jerseys on his own team. But the former VCU star is making a name for himself with a versatile, all-around game.

Weber’s hard-nosed defense is both exhilarating and exhausting, as he swarms offensive players, picks off passes and battles in the paint. But the numbers don’t do his play justice as he’s playing limited minutes with the NBA’s best team. At 6’2, he may seem small by certain standards. He’s still not a player you want to go up against in any capacity.

After an impressive D-League stint early in the season, he recently signed his second 10-day contract with the prohibitive title favorites. However, coming out of college he had no expectations of getting drafted into the league he’d dreamed of playing in.

“I wasn’t expecting anything,” Weber told DIME. “I was injured, so I knew I wasn’t going to get drafted.”

TAGSBriante WeberGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP