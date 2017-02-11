That’s a strong “No” pic.twitter.com/gaSjecBLj0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 11, 2017

Earlier this season, Brook Lopez had a pretty tough stretch where it seemed like every other night he was on the business end of a highlight-reel dunk. First, it was Andre Roberson who posterized the Nets center with a vicious tomahawk slam in mid-November. Then, to kick off a particularly brutal week in December, Larry Nance Jr. had the dunk of a lifetime when he rose to the rafters to throw down this apocalyptic facial on Lopez.

Just days later, Jeff Green joined the fray when he exploded to the cup for yet another baptismal style offering on the hapless 7-footer. And because the world is an unforgiving place and utterly indifferent to our suffering, Kevin Durant proceeded to give himself an early Christmas present with this massive throw-down in Lopez’ grill.

But on Friday night against the Heat, Lopez finally decided that enough is enough. So when Rodney McGruder tried to attack the rim with bad intentions, Lopez met him at the apex for a monster block that sent them both crashing to the floor. It was some long overdue retribution for a guy who’s actually been playing well this season and has added a new dimension to his game by becoming a legitimate threat from behind the arc.