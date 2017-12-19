Getty Image

One of the NBA’s most solid and reliable players from the last 15 years has declared that his career is over. Carlos Boozer, who came into the league in 2002-03 and made it to a pair of All-Star games, announced on ESPN that he has officially retired. The news came two and a half years after his final season in the NBA.

Boozer was drafted in the second round in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers after a successful collegiate career at Duke. He spent two years in Cleveland before a controversial move to the Utah Jazz, where he played for six season and established himself as one of the NBA’s most solid power forwards.

From there, Boozer was sent to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade and played for four years before the team used its amnesty clause to get out of his contract. Now a free agent, Boozer played one year in Los Angeles before once again hitting free agency, spending a season on the sideline, and then playing for one year in China.