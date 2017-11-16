Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony loves New York. He was born in the city, and during the height of his feud with Phil Jackson, the assumption was that he was not going to waive his no-trade clause because he did not want to leave the Big Apple, even if he had an acrimonious relationship with the now-former Knicks president.

Still, Anthony waived his no-trade clause and found a new home in Oklahoma City. The early returns haven’t been stellar — the team is 7-7 and Anthony looks like he’s still getting used to his new team — but if there’s one thing he has appreciated, it’s been how he is viewed by the Thunder faithful.

The fans in Oklahoma City do their best to make their stars feel appreciated from the moment they arrive in town, as Paul George learned when he was greeted by tons of fans at the airport after he was traded for. Anthnony has felt the same love from Thunder fans, and it’s a different kind of feeling than he’s used to.