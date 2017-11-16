Carmelo Anthony Enjoys The ‘Greater Level Of Appreciation’ He Receives From Thunder Fans

#Oklahoma City Thunder #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
11.16.17 42 mins ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony loves New York. He was born in the city, and during the height of his feud with Phil Jackson, the assumption was that he was not going to waive his no-trade clause because he did not want to leave the Big Apple, even if he had an acrimonious relationship with the now-former Knicks president.

Still, Anthony waived his no-trade clause and found a new home in Oklahoma City. The early returns haven’t been stellar — the team is 7-7 and Anthony looks like he’s still getting used to his new team — but if there’s one thing he has appreciated, it’s been how he is viewed by the Thunder faithful.

The fans in Oklahoma City do their best to make their stars feel appreciated from the moment they arrive in town, as Paul George learned when he was greeted by tons of fans at the airport after he was traded for. Anthnony has felt the same love from Thunder fans, and it’s a different kind of feeling than he’s used to.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP