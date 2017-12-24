Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a fourth straight victory on Saturday night in Utah with a 103-89 win over the Jazz. It’s their longest winning streak of the season and improves them to 18-15 on the season, which is their first time being three games above .500 on the year.

In this winning streak, their newly formed Big 3 of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony have been the best they’ve been together on offense all season. All three have offensive ratings of 118.5 or higher and defensive ratings of 98.7 or lower when on the court over the past four games in more than 127 minutes.

Since they arrived in Oklahoma City together, the trio have insisted they were going to be something special, and after 30 games of sputtering and general disappointment in their offensive output, they appear to be turning the corner and proving themselves right. On Saturday night, the Thunder’s stars pointed out something else they think will be special, Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.