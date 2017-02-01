Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony to the Clippers makes a ton of sense, even if the rumored deal would make Lakers fans who wanted to see Chris Paul in gold and purple lose their minds. Anthony to the Celtics works for a superstar who wants to play for a contender, but not as much sense for a team that already has a superstar and simply needs another star role player to put Boston over-the-top. Anthony to the Cavs would be another stab wound for a franchise reportedly bleeding money, and even putting money aside, would LeBron James really be better off having his friend replace Kevin Love?

And then there’s the most likely move: Anthony simply stays put in New York, where he clearly wants to be.

After all, the 32-year-old still has the final say in where he plays, so even if Phil Jackson wants to ship him out of the Big Apple, Anthony has all the power. You’d think he’d be happy to walk away from a toxic situation, but as he told Newsday’s Al Iannazzone, Anthony’s own happiness isn’t his top priority.

“That’s more what I care about, my family,” Anthony said after Tuesday’s shootaround. “My son being comfortable in New York at an age now where he’s really getting an opportunity to understand being in New York and having a home there and having friends there. My wife working there and having her opportunities there. I think about that more so than my decision for my career. “At the end of the day, it will come down to my decision. But I think more about my decision and what they’re going to have to go through if anything would happen.” (Via Newsday)

Anthony is aware of the daily reports and rumors, and so he simply reminds us all that “Melo hasn’t said anything yet.” Although, he has said something, even if it is just a subtweet.