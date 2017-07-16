We Miss Kevin Durant's Old Twitter Feed

Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Expects The Knicks To Trade Him To The Rockets

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
07.15.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

News came out earlier this week that the New York Knicks didn’t want to trade Carmelo Anthony just yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Knicks paused trade talks with the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers with the hopes that they could convince him to stay in New York. While this is worth a shot from the Knicks now that they are under new management, it seems like Anthony isn’t ready to budge.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the 10-time All-Star expects the Knicks to pick up talks with the Rockets — which Anthony has “prioritized” over the Cavaliers — sometime soon.

As New York Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry pursue a meeting with Carmelo Anthony in the coming days, league sources say that team officials will find a 10-time All-Star player counting on the franchise to carry out its previously agreed upon mandate to trade him to the Houston Rockets.

Whatever stance a post-Phil Jackson front office is taking now, Anthony, 33, has continued with an expectation that the Knicks soon will resume talks to honor the franchise’s longstanding goal to rebuild without Anthony, league sources said.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYHouston RocketsNEW YORK KNICKS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP