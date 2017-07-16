Getty Image

News came out earlier this week that the New York Knicks didn’t want to trade Carmelo Anthony just yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Knicks paused trade talks with the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers with the hopes that they could convince him to stay in New York. While this is worth a shot from the Knicks now that they are under new management, it seems like Anthony isn’t ready to budge.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the 10-time All-Star expects the Knicks to pick up talks with the Rockets — which Anthony has “prioritized” over the Cavaliers — sometime soon.