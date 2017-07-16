News came out earlier this week that the New York Knicks didn’t want to trade Carmelo Anthony just yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Knicks paused trade talks with the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers with the hopes that they could convince him to stay in New York. While this is worth a shot from the Knicks now that they are under new management, it seems like Anthony isn’t ready to budge.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the 10-time All-Star expects the Knicks to pick up talks with the Rockets — which Anthony has “prioritized” over the Cavaliers — sometime soon.
As New York Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry pursue a meeting with Carmelo Anthony in the coming days, league sources say that team officials will find a 10-time All-Star player counting on the franchise to carry out its previously agreed upon mandate to trade him to the Houston Rockets.
Whatever stance a post-Phil Jackson front office is taking now, Anthony, 33, has continued with an expectation that the Knicks soon will resume talks to honor the franchise’s longstanding goal to rebuild without Anthony, league sources said.
