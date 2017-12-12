Getty Image

With the exception of an emphatic and impressive dunk from Russell Westbrook that placed Michael Kidd-Gilchrist on a virtual poster, very little went right for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday evening. The team allowed 40 points to the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter, an outburst that placed the home team in a hole that it simply could emerge from on the way to a disappointing 116-103 loss.

Then, after the game concluded, veteran forward Carmelo Anthony was likely frustrated and decided to skip his media obligations while leaving the locker room early.