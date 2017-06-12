A Bizarre Feud Between Michael Rapaport And Cavs Fans Turned Uncomfortably Personal

#NBA Finals 2017
06.12.17

Getty Image

The Cavaliers avoided being swept in the NBA Finals by showing life back home in Cleveland in a tight Game 3 loss and a blowout Game 4 win over the Warriors to force a Game 5 back in Oakland on Monday night. After watching the first two games, it was understandable that many felt a sweep was not just possible, but probable.

Cleveland fans weren’t trying to let anyone ruin their optimism, though, so when Michael Rapaport came barreling into Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night with a broom to antagonize Cleveland fans, the Cavs faithful weren’t pleased.

Cleveland fans on Twitter began feuding with Rapaport, who posted a number of strange videos directed at Cavs fans.

