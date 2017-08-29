Getty Image

The blockbuster trade between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers is firmly in limbo, and everything revolves around the health of Isaiah Thomas’ hip. While the deal is headlined by the movement of Kyrie Irving from Cleveland to Boston, the Cavaliers have reportedly considered prompting the Celtics for additional assets in a deal that many believe already favored the defending Eastern Conference champions.

With that as the backdrop, many have opined that the Cavaliers just might have planned the additional maneuvers all along and Chris Haynes of ESPN took that theory a step further by indicating his apparent belief on the record. Haynes visited with CSNNE.com in audio form and dropped what might end up being a bombshell.

“It seems like a lot of this is something that they had, a lock up plan or a design that they had planned for a while,” Haynes said. “I am surprised it’s kind of going this route. I was talking with some people a couple days ago about when was the last time you’ve seen something like this, and other execs were like ‘We haven’t seen this chicken and mouse game going on for a while.’ I will say this: Koby Altman, the Cavaliers new general manager, he’s a very shrewd guy. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was the plan of attack all along in how they’re doing this.”