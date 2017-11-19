The Cavaliers Will Be Without Iman Shumpert For At Least 5-7 Days

Getty Image

For the second time this season Iman Shumpert will sit out for at least 5-7 days due to knee soreness. The Cavs’ guard missed time earlier this month due to knee soreness and after it flared up again in Cleveland’s win over the Clippers on Friday, the team announced he would again sit out before being evaluated again.

The team performed an MRI on Shumpert back in Cleveland on Saturday and confirmed he’s dealing with “left knee effusion,” which is a fluid buildup in the knee joint.

Shumpert’s left knee troubles compound depth issues the Cavs are already facing with Derrick Rose’s injured ankle that will keep him out for at least two weeks, as announced by the team on Friday. Shumpert’s biggest impact is on the defensive end of the floor, where the Cavs are 8.8 points better per 100 possessions on defense when Shumpert is on the court compared to when he’s off the floor.

The Cavs leaned heavily on Dwyane Wade (37 minutes) and LeBron James (46 minutes!) against the Clippers after Shumpert left in the first half. Jose Calderon also got 10 minutes of action and figures to have to see the court more over the next week as the Cavs have games against the Pistons, Nets, and Hornets.